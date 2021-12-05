Pedestrian hit by suspected DUI driver at Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 24-year-old woman driving a Jeep was arrested on suspicion of felony drunken driving for allegedly violating a pedestrian's right of way and striking him with the vehicle in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

Paramedics rushed the pedestrian, a 55-year-old man suffering from a fractured pelvis, to an area hospital, where his injuries were considered life threatening, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The pedestrian was walking eastbound in the north crosswalk, at the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Thomas, when he was struck a little before midnight by the Jeep that was going northbound in the No. 1 lane on the 4300 block of Mission Boulevard.

The driver of the Jeep drove away a short distance to the 800 block of Grand Avenue and stopped.

The San Diego Police Department urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.