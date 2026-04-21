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Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle, west lanes of San Marcos Boulevard are shut down

Deadly San Marcos Crash 4/21/2026
Sky10
Deadly San Marcos Crash 4/21/2026
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SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff's Station are at the scene of a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The incident happened around 12:11 p.m. on San Marcos Boulevard just west of Rancho Santa Fe Road.

As deputies conduct their traffic collision investigation, the westbound lanes of San Marcos Boulevard will be shut down.

San Marcos deadly crash map 4/21/2026

Sheriffs are asking people to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

There is no word yet on when the lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story; ABC 10News will bring the latest updates.

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