Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle, west lanes of San Marcos Boulevard are shut down

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff's Station are at the scene of a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Watch Commander: Deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff's Station are conducting a traffic collision investigation. The roadway is shut down on San Marcos Blvd. just west of Rancho Santa Fe Rd. Please avoid the area and use an alternative route until further notice. Thank you.… — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 21, 2026

The incident happened around 12:11 p.m. on San Marcos Boulevard just west of Rancho Santa Fe Road.

As deputies conduct their traffic collision investigation, the westbound lanes of San Marcos Boulevard will be shut down.

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Sheriffs are asking people to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

There is no word yet on when the lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story; ABC 10News will bring the latest updates.