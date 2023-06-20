Pedestrian fatally struck on SR-94 in Grant Hill identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities have publicly identified a 31-year-old Colorado man who was killed last weekend when several vehicles struck him after he ventured onto State Route 94 on foot near downtown San Diego.

William Koch of Denver was walking or standing on the eastbound side of the freeway near 28th Street in the Grant Hill area for unknown reasons when he was hit by oncoming traffic shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Koch, who had been vacationing in San Diego, died at the scene, the agency reported.