Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on SR-67 in East County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Sunday morning on state Route 67 in Bostonia, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 2:25 a.m. on the southbound route, just north of East Bradley Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At one point, the pedestrian — described as a man wearing a pair of shorts and no shirt — was standing in the middle of the southbound lanes, prior to the crash, the CHP said.

All lanes of traffic were re-opened at 4:41 a.m.

There was no other immediate information available.

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