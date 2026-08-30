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Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on SR-67 in East County

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California Highway Patrol
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SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Sunday morning on state Route 67 in Bostonia, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 2:25 a.m. on the southbound route, just north of East Bradley Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At one point, the pedestrian — described as a man wearing a pair of shorts and no shirt — was standing in the middle of the southbound lanes, prior to the crash, the CHP said.

All lanes of traffic were re-opened at 4:41 a.m.

There was no other immediate information available.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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