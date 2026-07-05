Pedestrian fatally struck by van in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian crossing a Kearny Mesa street early this morning suffered fatal injuries when he was hit by a van, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers responded at 1:20 a.m. Sunday to the 7300 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, where a 36-year-old man, who was crossing the street mid-block, was hit by a 2010 Volkswagen Routan driven by a 42-year-old woman, police said.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver was not arrested, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster told City News Service.

The SDPD Traffic Division is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash was encouraged to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

