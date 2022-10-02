Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Webster/Ridgeview neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 50-year-old man died after being hit by a car in the Webster/Ridgeview neighborhood early Sunday morning.

San Diego Police Department said at 6:17 a.m. the man was crossing the street at 1600 Euclid Avenue from the westside when he was hit by a car near the northbound bike lane. The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

The driver was not injured, and alcohol was not a contributing factor to the crash.

The traffic division responded to the incident and is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.