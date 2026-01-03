Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A pedestrian has died of injuries he received after being hit by a car, the Oceanside Police Department reported today.

Officers responded at 7:19 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Oceanside Boulevard and College Boulevard. Preliminary information indicated a black Ford Mustang traveling eastbound on Oceanside Boulevard struck the unidentified man who was seated on the center median, just east of the intersection.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to a police statement.

He was not suspected of having been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The identity of the deceased man was being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

Anyone with information regarding the collision was asked to contact the Oceanside Police Department at 760-435-4769.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

