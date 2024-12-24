Pedestrian crossing Chula Vista street hit by car, killed

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a street outside of a crosswalk, the Chula Vista Police Department said Tuesday.

At 6:14 p.m. Monday, a 2014 Toyota Camry struck a pedestrian who was crossing the 1000 block of Industrial Boulevard from west to east outside of a crosswalk, according to a CVPD statement.

The Camry driver was traveling northbound on Industrial Boulevard when the collision occurred, the statement said.

The pedestrian died of his injuries at the scene, police said.

The Camry driver, a 44-year-old man who resides in San Ysidro, was cooperating with police and alcohol or drug impairment was not suspected to be a factor in the collision.

The CVPD Traffic Bureau was called to the scene to investigate the collision.

The name of the pedestrian who died was withheld pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information about the collision was asked to call the CVPD Traffic Bureau at 619-385-6652.

