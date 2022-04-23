Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Oceanside

oceanside_police_suv.jpg
KGTV
FILE PHOTO
oceanside_police_suv.jpg
Posted at 9:50 AM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 12:50:20-04

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Oceanside on Friday.

Oceanside police said it happened at North El Camino Real and Coco Palms Drive at 8:14 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man down in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver stopped to help the victim and remained on the scene to provide officers with a statement, according to OPD. The Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) was called to investigate the incident.

Police said alcohol and drugs are not suspected as a factor in the crash at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!