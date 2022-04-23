Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Oceanside on Friday.

Oceanside police said it happened at North El Camino Real and Coco Palms Drive at 8:14 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man down in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver stopped to help the victim and remained on the scene to provide officers with a statement, according to OPD. The Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) was called to investigate the incident.

Police said alcohol and drugs are not suspected as a factor in the crash at this time.