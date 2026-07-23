Pedestrian, 99, fatally struck by SUV in College area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 99-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a compact crossover SUV today on a College-area street.

The woman was walking to the east on the north side of the street in the 6400 block of Cleo Street, near Gary Street, when the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox hit her at about 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, SDPD Officer John Buttle said. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

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