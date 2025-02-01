Peaceful immigrant rights protest turned 'unlawful' in National City

A peaceful protest quickly growing in size, as Highland Avenue was swarmed with people.

“I see a lot of youth which I'm happy to see here that are out here supporting. I see a lot of families with kids. I see a lot of older people as well,” said Violet, an immigration activist.

Some spreading their message proudly.

“We're here to speak for the people who cannot speak, and we're here to stand up for their rights,” said Violet.

And some breaking out into a fight on Highland Avenue and East 14th street.

Protests like these have been ramping up, since President Trump's federal immigration policy threatened to deport undocumented immigrants living in the United States.

Trump’s border czar saying that those who are undocumented are at risk of deportation even if they do not have a criminal record.

“You know, we spent almost every day this week crying, honestly. But we can't, we have to have a lot of faith,” said Janeth Manriquez, an attendee of the protest.

Trumps border czar also saying its all a part of the administrations plan to send a clear message.

These protesters say the message was received.

Throughout the evening there were fireworks, motorcycles, and an eventual street takeover. Towards the end of the night the protest was declared unlawful by police.

Despite the escalations on highland avenue, their voices were heard loud and clear.

“Do you think it's going to make a difference?” I asked.

“I hope so. If, if people care, they pay attention and they see how many people are not ok with what they're doing right now,” said Manriquez.