Patients brace for transition as Anthem Blue Cross may possibly drop Scripps Health

SERRA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - Come Jan. 1, you may need to change your doctor if you're with Anthem Blue Cross.

Scripps Health is negotiating with Anthem Blue Cross, but starting at the beginning of 2025, the hospital's providers could be out of network for the insurance carrier.

Over the years, John Concepcion has been treated for diabetes, sleep apnea and arthritis.

"Just a function of aging but having your health care changed at this part of the game, two-thirds through the ride, it's still disconcerting," said Concepcion.

Concepcion's just one of the many Anthem Blue Cross members bracing for the possible next step in case Scripps Health is considered out of network.

Scripps Health and Anthem Blue Cross have been in negotiations.

In a statement, Scripps said, "Anthem's policies force Scripps doctors and staff to spend significant time and resources navigating the insurance company's red tape. Time and resources should be focused on caring for patients."

A statement on Anthem's website said, "Anthem has been working hard for many months to negotiate to keep Scripps in our network and we remain optimistic an agreement will be reached – but we can't agree to the extreme price increases Scripps is currently demanding that would lead to significantly higher out-of-pocket costs, deductibles, and co-payments for our health plan members."

One broker said it's important to be prepared in case a transition happens because if you have Anthem Blue Cross, you may need to find a new doctor, but it's not necessarily a more expensive option.

"The only time they would have to potentially pay more out of pocket is if they continue to go to Scripps, and Scripps is now considered out of network," said Andrew Uber, the managing director for Culture Insurance Group.

For Concepcion, he wishes he had known about the situation earlier. He said he felt he wasn't informed earlier enough about the possible transition.

"I hope my new healthcare providers will be fruitful, but I'm for sure not the only person affected by this," said John. "Especially in San Diego, because Scripps is a big healthcare name in the game. It's just very disconcerting."