Patient goes missing from Encinitas healthcare facility

ENCINITAS (CNS) — A patient of a coastal northern San Diego-area healthcare facility went missing Friday, prompting a law enforcement search.

The disappearance of Cindy Ortiz, 55, from the assisted-living home in the 900 block of Regal Road in Encinitas was reported shortly before 7 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Ortiz was believed to have left the area on foot, possibly dressed in a green hospital gown or gray sweatpants, Lt. Mike Davis said. The sheriff's Search and Rescue Detail was deployed to look for her.

Ortiz, who has limited speech capabilities, is a 5-foot-2-inch, roughly 120-pound Latina with gray hair.

Anyone spotting a woman matching her description was asked to call 858- 868-3200, or 911 in case of an emergency.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.