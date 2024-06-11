Pathway to college made easier for SDUSD graduating seniors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Going to college is now more likely for seniors in San Diego Unified’s upcoming graduating class.

“So starting with the class of 2025 - so when we are sitting here a year from now - all of our graduating seniors who meet specific requirements will be eligible for guaranteed admission to CSU San Marcos,” Shana Hazan, SDUSD Board of Education President, said.

It’s because of an agreement between the district and the university in May.

Something current college students say would’ve relieved some stress worrying about their next steps.

“It would big weight off of my shoulders. I would definitely apply there first and, yeah, because that’d be like a safety school,” Sarah Cortez Gallardo, a San Diego State Student, said.

Now, high school students in San Diego Unified do have to meet certain thresholds for this to happen.

Some include meeting the Cal State University admission requirements, maintaining a cumulative 3.0 GPA and being in the district since 9th grade.

“There are some exceptions to that rule, including for foster youth or military-connected students who may not have been in the district starting in 9th grade,” Hazan said.

The district says starting in seventh grade, families and staff will be made aware of the partnership and how to keep students on the path to getting automatic admission.

Hazan told ABC 10News that, outside of the stress of sending a college application and wondering if you get in, there are other benefits to the partnership.

“You know exactly what it’s going to cost you. So as a student and as a parent, you can start planning much earlier to pay for that tuition,” Hazan said. “And that third benefit, that in-state tuition is much more affordable than out-of-state or private school options.”

Some feel this can also make things more equitable when getting into college.

“That would make it more realistic, especially for first-generation or immigrant students. It’s kind of like an even playing field. You know you just earn a higher grade,” Cortez Gallardo said.

