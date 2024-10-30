PATH San Diego holds career expo for homeless veteran & and other clients

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)—It’s a smaller room looking to provide bigger opportunities for people like Arron Davis.

“I was in the Marine Corps from ’81 to 1990. I was homeless right out after I got out of the military. I’ve been struggling ever since,” Arron Davis, a USMC Veteran, said.

While battling PTSD and other mental health struggles, Arron’s journey eventually came here to PATH San Diego’s Connection Housing -- the nonprofit shelter in downtown San Diego — starting in June until last Monday.

He’s now housed, and on Tuesday, he was looking for a job. PATH San Diego is providing that opportunity.

“And this expo aims to bridge that gap between employers and the veterans we serve,” Pedro Seeberger, the coordinator of the Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program at PATH San Diego, said.

The career expo is for their clients who are homeless veterans, recently housed vets and those involved in the legal system.

“What we noticed is that there’s a trend of a lot of employers that don’t realize there’s a lot of eager veterans that are trying to get back into the [work]force. And, you know, they’re not quite there yet. So we help get them on that path,” Seeberger said.

A blessing for those who served our country and find themselves without a home in it.

“I was grateful. It’s all right in-house. You don’t have to go out. They’re bringing employers here, you know, they’re helping. They help you prepare for, you know, getting employed,” Davis said.