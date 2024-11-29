Passengers arrive at San Diego International Airport for Thanksgiving holiday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego International Airport is welcoming passengers who are coming and going from America’s Finest City.

Now, Thanksgiving travel can be a pain. But, for some, it makes it all worth with when you see your loved ones for the first time in long time.

It could be your mother who haven’t see in years after going through tough times.

"We haven't seen each other in eight years for some reasons,” Ysabel Herrera, who picked up her mother, said.

"It was for domestic violence and so, yeah. So I haven't seen my grandchildren, my daughter, my other kids. So finally after all of that and getting on my feet again…a blessing,” Maria Bellow said holding back tears as she hugged her daughter.

Or it could be your good friend who you surprised at pick up after being a part at different colleges.

"Oh, it's so good. I've been across the country so it's nice,” Hanna Kueneke said. "I'm excited! I don't get that much time because technically I still have to go to school on Monday, Tuesday. But I going to soak up this weekend I guess before I have to go back."

The holiday is a time to reflect on the things you're thankful for in life.

"This is for sure Thanksgiving; a very happy Thanksgiving,” Bellow said.

By picking up someone at baggage claim, it can make what and who you're thankful for really stand out in a place packed with passengers.

"Just all the time that I wasn't here to be with them. And it's just a blessing to be able to get through all of that and just to be home to see my family,” Bellow said.

