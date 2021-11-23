Passenger on San Diego-bound flight accused of sexually assaulting flight attendant

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tuesday, the FAA announced more than $161,000 in penalties against eight airline passengers, including one on a San Diego-bound flight accused of sexually assaulting a flight attendant.

The FAA said the penalties are related to alleged unruly behavior involving alcohol on flights. Since the beginning of this year, nearly 300 reports of passenger disturbances due to alcohol and intoxication.

The eight cases include a passenger on a San Diego-bound flight from San Jose on April 15, 2021. The passenger was on a Southwest Airlines flight when they are accused of drinking their own alcohol during the flight and continuing to do so after a flight attendant told the passenger it was not allowed, according to the FAA.

As the flight descended into San Diego, the same passenger reportedly smoked marijuana in the bathroom, the FAA added.

Police were called to the gate as the plane arrived, and the FAA said they were arrested for resisting arrest and public intoxication. The FAA said the passenger faces a penalty totaling $40,823.

As of Nov. 16, the FAA said that it has recorded 5,240 unruly passenger reports, with 3,798 related to face masks.