Part of College Avenue to close in Navajo and College Area for road work

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A portion of College Avenue in the Navajo and College Area communities will be temporarily closed at 10 p.m. Monday for city crews to begin asphalt overlay work.

The work will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through Thursday on College Avenue from Del Cerro Boulevard to the intersection of Canyon Crest Drive and East Campus Drive/Alvarado Road.

According to the city, this segment of work includes improvements to more than two lane miles and costs approximately $1.8 million.

San Diego and Caltrans will also close the eastbound and westbound on- and off-ramps connecting College Avenue and Interstate 8. Northbound and southbound traffic on College Avenue will be maintained during working hours, but reduced to one lane in each direction.

The city has posted electronic signage notifying travelers of the closure and associated detours.

The work is part of a larger street resurfacing project and includes removing damaged roadway surfaces, replacing them with fresh asphalt and restriping the lanes. It also includes upgrading curb ramps to facilitate access for people with disabilities and replacing cross gutters, curbs and gutters and sidewalks impacted by the improvements, a city statement reads. The project features more than five lane miles of resurfacing with an investment of $5.5 million.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.