SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego took the first step Thursday in taking back their parks, by launching weeks of planned events full of fun for the entire family.

The program, part of Mayor Todd Gloria's "Come Play Outside" initiative, will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at the City Heights, Linda Vista and Skyline Hills Recreation Centers from 6-9 p.m. from July 14 through Aug. 27.

Parks After Dark is modeled after the successful program started in L.A., empowering communities to take back their parks and come together as a community. In Los Angeles, leaders say, it has even lead to a decrease in crime.

The City of San Diego received a $500,000 grant from the county to begin the program.

Parents applauded the new program, allowing their kids to enjoy parks they usually stay away from because of activity that goes on after the sun sets.

Thursday, the kids enjoyed face painting, bubble machines, and food, all for free, thanks to city and county partnerships with the Parks Foundation and Price Philanthropies.

The "Parks After Dark" schedule and activities can be found by clicking here.