'Parks after Dark' ends for the summer, parents hope it returns

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The city's summer program ‘Parks After Dark' is coming to an end Saturday.

The seven-week program has been a hit with parents and their kids. It served three parks, in Skyline, Linda Vista and City Heights, from Thursday through Saturday with activities, games, and food.

The program aimed at taking back the city's parks and providing a safe space for families to enjoy their summer nights.

The program was modeled after a similar program that started in Los Angeles. L.A. started with three parks 12 years ago, and they're now up to 40 parks. In Los Angeles, the program reduced crime, something San Diego is hoping to replicate.

Some parents say they'd never been to their neighborhood park before this event, but since Parks After Dark, they’ve been showing up every weekend.

Parks After Dark was possible due to a partnership with the city, county, and San Diego Parks Foundation.

The goal is to bring the program back in 2023 with hopes of expanding to other parts of the city.

