Parking meters could be coming to Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- People heading to one of San Diego's most popular beach and bar districts could soon have to pay for parking.

The San Diego City Council recently approved a plan for 2-hour parking meters in Pacific Beach. The PB Community Parking District will determine where the parking meters will be placed, how much parking will cost, and other restrictions and rules.

According to documents filed with the city, most of the meters will be along Garnet Avenue, west of Fanuel. Other meters will be on Bayard and Cass.

The plan has support from all major community groups in Pacific Beach, including the Pacific Beach Planning Group, the Pacific Beach Town Council, DiscoverPB, and beautifulPB.

They say it will help reduce congestion in the area and make parking easier because people will not be able to leave their car in a spot all day while they go to the nearby beach.

"It's tough," says Will Forman, the manager at Calozzi's Cheesesteaks, when asked about parking for his customers and employees. "On the phone, all the time I get people asking me where to park, what's convenient, what's easy."

He says he supports the idea of parking meters, but hopes there will still be options for people who work in the area to park for free.

"I have people coming from Clairemont, coming from elsewhere," he says. "It's something we'll have to tackle if it comes to fruition."

Early plans for the meters say the money collected could be used to fund an electric shuttle. It would help people get around Pacific Beach and also bring people to and from the new Balboa Avenue Trolley Station when the Blue Line opens.

There's no word on when the meters would be installed.