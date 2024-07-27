Park Fire exploding in acres, now 13th largest in state history

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In just two days, the Park Fire in Northern California has burned nearly 250,000 acres, or about 373 square miles, which is approximately the size of San Diego.

It has already become the 13th largest fire in California state history.

Lilia Howder is a relative of one of the photographers at ABC 10News. She and her husband left their home voluntarily and are staying in Chico, praying for the best for their house.

Howder took pictures of the family home, showing the plume of smoke from miles away. The couple lived through the Camp Fire in 2018, the deadliest fire in state history, and told ABC 10News that this fire is bringing up old memories and wounds from that fire.

Late Friday, the Chula Vista Fire Department told ABC 10News that it had reassigned six personnel to the Park Fire.

San Diego Fire said they haven't yet deployed to the Park Fire but confirmed that fire crews are deployed to other fires, such as the Gold Complex Fire burning northeast of Sacramento.