Parents, students call for SDUHSD trustee's resignation

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — Frustrations boiled over Thursday night both inside and outside the San Dieguito Union High School District, as parents tried to share their side of a complicated story.

On one hand, parents called for the resignation of trustee Michael Allman accusing him of being hostile and unethical to parents, students and teachers.

They also say he was retaliating against superintendent Dr. Cheryl James-Ward, calling for her reinstatement. Dr. James-Ward is now on leave for making comments that some felt were insensitive and hurtful.

During the same rally, a group of parents protested the superintendent's comments.

The comments came during a meeting when the super was asked a question regarding why Asian students do so well in school. Her answer referred to students' wealth. Parents say it was stereotyping and don't feel she's in no position to lead the district.

ABC 10News did reach out to trustee Allman and did not hear back. we also reached out to Dr.James-Wards' attorney and are waiting to hear back. Since neither issue was on the meeting agenda, no vote or decision was made.