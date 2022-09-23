Parents raise concerns about Halloween flyer shared on Encinitas Union School District platform

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — A Halloween event planned for later this month is upsetting parents who don't agree with the event's activities.

The event invite was sent via an Encinitas Union School District platform.

The event is called Boo Bash, described on the flyer as the queerest free Halloween party for youth & families. It offers games, trick-or-treating, and a family-friendly drag show.

“A lot of people are just generally not comfortable with the idea of pushing drag queen shows on little kids but separate and apart from that I think the biggest concern with this event are the sponsors,” says Paul Jonna, an attorney.

Jonna says he got a call from a concerned parent who told him they got the flier in an email. They now want to know how or why it was sent via a district email.

“We submitted a public records request to find out more about their involvement, their communication with these sponsors and sort of this event,” says Jonna.

The event's organizer, Kathie Moehlig, says the Halloween Party is being put on by Trans Family Support Services, an organization that supports trans families across the country, based here in San Diego.

In a statement, the district said the flyer for a non-district event was previously included in Peachjar, which they explain is an optional information hub that has community events and opportunities for adults and families within the district.

The statement explains that all flyers are stamped with the words, "distribution of this flyer does not imply endorsement by the Encinitas union school district, its schools or staff and is distributed in compliance with federal and state law."

The organization's founder and executive director say the event will go on as planned.

“We’re not going to back down from doing what we know is right and appropriate to support these youth and their families, just because some people think they can use it as their mega piece to get talking points and get attention,”

The event is set for October 29th at 1500 University Avenue in San Diego. The event runs from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

