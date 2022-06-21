Parents look for childcare options as youngest age group gets vaccinated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of five will be administered at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego starting Tuesday.

The rollout comes after the CDC approved the shots over the weekend.

Childcare experts say the rollout of vaccines for this latest age group means more kids back in the childcare system.

For parents like Brittney Lamell, these vaccines make her feel confident to send her three daughters back to in-person school next fall. The girls were homeschooled since the start of the pandemic.

The feeling is apparently the same similar for millions of parents across the country. The founder and CEO of the local company Tootris Childcare On-Demand, Alessandra Lezama says they're seeing parents anxious to get their kids back into childcare.

Tootris is a resource where parents can find vetted, licensed child care providers near them. Also, for employers looking to provide child care benefits to their employees. Lezama says finding childcare post-covid has become a challenge, explaining that in San Diego alone, over 500 programs closed due to covid.

Demand is expected to go up after the youngest age group starts getting their shots so Lezama says to start looking early to find what works best for your family.

To find out more about Tootris, click here.

Vaccinations are Rady Children’s start Tuesday at 7 a.m. with appointments only via My Turn or MyChart.

