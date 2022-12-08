Parents in San Diego area still grappling with baby formula shortage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Local parents say the nation's baby formula crisis isn't over yet. This comes as a scathing new report says the FDA needs to make sweeping changes to prevent shortages in the future.

Laura Holloway's 8-month-old son, T.J., is the center of her world.

"It's a huge change, a wonderful change and there's so much to think about. So much to worry about," said Holloway. "Being able to feed your child — that isn't something parents should have to worry about."

But that became her family's reality earlier this year, when a baby formula shortage stole her sense of security.

"It was terrifying," said Holloway. "Our baby also got breast milk, and still does. And we got to a point where we were talking about rationing. Like, 'This much breast milk, so we have this much formula left.' It was just crazy."

The good news? Parents and grocery stores say more formula is back on the shelves. But still, market research firm IRI says 12.5% of baby formula powders around the country are out of stock.

"I had the chance to talk to other parents looking for formula. They're looking for different brands. You know, for kids who have allergies. And they've told me that those are still really hard to find," said Holloway. "I can't imagine the stress. It was hard on us for sure, but those poor parents."

Meanwhile, the nonprofit Reagan Udall Foundation released a biting report this week accusing the FDA of mishandling the baby formula shortage, urging the department to overhaul its food safety program and recall products more often to prevent widespread shortages.

Parents like Holloway say this crisis is far from over.

"I just hope all the big formula makers focus on making specialty formulas," said Holloway. "Those are the babies who really need it."

Some baby formula manufacturers expect parents to feel the impact of the shortage until the spring. In the meantime, apps like "Find My Baby Formula" can help parents find the food their children need.