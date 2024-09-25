Parents at Rolando Park school raise money to help save beloved teacher's job

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Parents at a Rolando Park school are coming together, launching a unique fundraising campaign to save the job of a beloved teacher.

As students were busy in class at Rolando Park elementary, many of their parents were busy with their own deadlines.

“It's supposed to happen by end of week, so it's really down to the wire,” said Claire Carrasquillo.

More than a week ago, parents like Carrasquillo, who has two sons at the school, and Aracely Aceves, who has daughter, got the discouraging news.

“Six weeks in, because we're 14 kids short, unfortunately, we now have to lose a teacher,” said Aceves.

While the award winning school boasts high test scores, Carrasquillo says enrollment numbers can fluctuate with high military and refugee populations.

About 90% of the student population are minority students. About 80% are economically disadvantaged.

Parents learned the teacher likely to lose her job is a first year, 2nd grade teacher.

“She's built an amazing class community, a wonderful teacher. She’s also also a woman of color. I think our students can see themselves in her, and we want to keep her here.,” said Carrasquillo. “Our students already face so many challenges at home. We really want to keep a stabile, nurturing environment this school year.”

So parents leapt into action.

“They started calling emailing and calling. They were very active in contacting the school district,” said Aceves.

Parents passed out flyers, started a petition drive, and started a unique Gofundme campaign to help pay for part of the teacher's salary.

“We're stakeholders in our kids’ education, and we’re ready to put some skin the game,” said Aceves. “Once the awareness came, the response was overwhelming.”

It appears San Diego Unified officials noticed. They agreed to meet to address the parents' concerns.

“With this campaign, we want to show them our entire community. believes in our kids, and want to keep a stabile environment to maintain the success for the entire year," said Carrasquillo.

School district officials met with a group of parents Tuesday afternoon.

Carrasquillo says they were told the fundraising would need to exceed $100,000 to retain the teacher position. She says if they aren’t successful, any money raised will be directed to programs to help classes impacted by the loss of the teacher position.

SDUSD spokesperson Mike Murad issued the following statement:

“The Area E Superintendent met with the PTA fundraising group today to better explain the need to make staffing changes at Rolando Park, based on student enrollment. While it can be upsetting when a beloved educator is reassigned, the teacher is changing locations to fill a need at another school. San Diego Unified applauds the PTA group for reinvesting the crowdfunding donations back into Rolando Park Elementary School.”