Parents arrested, cited over chaotic Rancho Santa Fe party hosted by daughter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two parents were arrested on suspicion of violating San Diego County’s social host ordinance after they allegedly allowed their 16-year-old daughter to throw a party at their Rancho Santa Fe home that was attended by “several hundred people,” the sheriff’s office said.

On March 14, just after 8 p.m., San Diego County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home in the 6300 block of El Apajo after a resident “advised that a house party was out of control and they needed assistance with removing attendees.”

Deputies arrived to find “several hundred people within the property and just outside the main gate. The group was made up of adults and minors,” according to sheriff’s officials.

Officials said many of the party attendees initially refused to leave, but additional deputies, as well as San Diego police and California Highway Patrol officers, arrived to help break up the festivities.

Sheriff’s officials said in a news release: “During the investigation, deputies learned the parents of a 16-year-old girl allowed her to host the house party. There were minors consuming alcohol at the home. The two adults were arrested for violating San Diego County's social host ordinance, which is a misdemeanor. The adults were issued citations and released. The arrest will be submitted to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office for review.”

Violators of the ordinance can face a fine of up to $1,000 and/or up to six months in county jail.

Additionally, sheriff’s officials said, “They shall also be held liable to the County for any law enforcement services incurred as a result of the violation. An offender can also be held civilly liable if a minor is injured or causes injury to a third party.”