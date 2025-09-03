Parents allegedly held hostage at gunpoint in Otay Mesa West, suspect at large

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A father and mother were allegedly held at gunpoint in a short-lived hostage situation in Otay Mesa West, and the suspect, who was believed to be the victims' adult son, remained at large, authorities said Wednesday.

Around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers received reports -- possibly from the suspect's sibling -- that their parents were being held hostage at a residence in the 3500 block of Plumbago Lane, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said gunshots were heard during the emergency call as the situation unfolded. Shortly afterward, the mother was able to leave the home, while the suspect continued to hold the father hostage.

Around 9 p.m., police began clearing the residence, and about 15 minutes later, the situation had deescalated.

After searching the home, officers were unsuccessful in locating the suspect. No arrests were made at the scene, police said.

According to department surveillance cameras, no one was seen leaving the residence. No injuries were reported.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released.

Authorities urged anyone that may know the suspect's whereabouts to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 619-235-8477.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.