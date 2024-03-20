Parent having baby at Chula Vista maternity ward concerned about pending closure

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Heaven Morgan's due date is June 20. She is currently planning to give birth at Scripps Mercy Hospital's maternity ward in Chula Vista.

"Scripps has been a stronghold for my family over the years. I was born there. My son was born there. My nephew was born there," said Morgan.

Morgan loves Scripps, but she doesn’t love that the maternity ward in Chula Vista is closing. Doctors there tell ABC 10News it is expected to shut down on June 23, just days after Morgan’s due date.

"I am a little bit confused on why you would shut down a whole ward. It is scary," she said.



Morgan is a surrogate mom. She is having a baby boy.

"To have a baby for someone who can’t is a magical thing. It is a win-win. I get to be pregnant to experience this whole journey and also bless a family," she added.

Scripps tells ABC 10News the maternity ward is moving to its hospital in Hillcrest. The ward is only half full in Chula Vista, while the emergency room is over capacity.



Morgan is hoping to have her baby on or before her due date in Chula Vista, so she can stick with her doctor.

"He knows my pregnancy. He has been through the whole journey. He has all of the charts and lab reports. To have him deliver my baby is important to me," said Morgan.

We have reached out to Scripps about what will happen to moms in situations Morgan. We are waiting to hear back.