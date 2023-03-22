Parallel parking dilemma leads to vicious attack in Coronado, man arrested

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — A 62-year-old man has been arrested, accused of brutally attacking a woman after he hit her car while trying to park in San Diego's Coronado neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to the Coronado Police Department, the assault happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 900 block of Orange Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned the man was trying to parallel park his truck when he struck a 59-year-old woman's car, which was parked in front of him.

CPD says when the woman got out of her car to talk to him, the man jumped out of his truck and attacked her. In the midst of attacking the woman, his truck then rolled backward and struck another parked vehicle behind it.

Witnesses told authorities they went to help the victim and stopped the man from leaving the scene. He was taken into custody by officers and police say they also found a stolen handgun in his truck.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Orange Avenue was closed for about an hour and a half while CPD investigated the incident.