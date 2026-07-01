Palomar College doubles the size of its free tuition program

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Palomar College will double the size of its free tuition program for the 2026-27 academic year to allow up to 3,500 students to attend school at no cost, college officials announced Wednesday.

The doubling of the Palomar Promise program from 1,700 students is the result of the college's one-time $3.8 million investment of redevelopment agency funds received by the district. Promise also receives annual state and local support.

In the past, more students have applied than funds can cover. This investment will close that gap.

"With this additional funding, more students will be able to take advantage of the Palomar Promise and receive the support they need to reach their educational goals," Palomar College Interim Superintendent/President Tina Recalde said. "We are committed to the success of our students and removing financial barriers is one way of doing so. This financial investment will impact thousands of students and their families."

The Palomar Promise offers up to two years of free tuition and assistance with buying textbooks, along with "access to specialized academic and career planning with related support services to first-time college students who meet the eligibility requirements," according to a college statement.

According to Palomar's records, students in the program are more likely to continue their path toward their educational goals. Nearly 84% of the fall 2025 cohort continued their course work in the spring semester.

To remain eligible for the funding, students must enroll in a minimum of 12 credit units per semester, meet with a counselor to establish a student education plan, maintain a 2.0 grade-point average and adhere to the Promise Success Agreement. They also need to renew their FAFSA or California Dream Act application each year.

Palomar College initially began the program in 2017 with more than 800 students participating in the first year. By the program's second year, about 1,500 students were participating.

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