Palm Springs fertility clinic explosion: Questions remain as probe continues

(KGTV) -- A 25-year-old man who died in an explosion at a Palm Springs fertility clinic had "nihilistic ideations" and specifically targeted the IVF facility, according to FBI investigators.

The explosion Saturday morning left American Reproductive Services, one of Coachella Valley's only in vitro fertilization labs, unrecognizable. The center has operated in Palm Springs since 2006 and had just opened a new location in El Cajon days before the attack.

"And all of a sudden it was a huge just bang, and it was a different type of bang than what we usually feel here when there's earthquakes which are very common here," said Art Lewis, who lives nearby.

Authorities identified the person of interest in the incident as Guy Edward Bartkus, a resident of Twentynine Palms. Bartkus found dead near the car that exploded.

RELATED: Authorities say suspect in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing left behind 'anti-pro-life' writings

Investigators searched Bartkus's home and discovered writings that helped explain the motive behind the attack.

"The subject had nihilistic ideations, and this was a targeted attack against the IVF facility," said Akil Davis, FBI Los Angeles Assistant Director.

In notes reviewed by ABC News, Bartkus expressed beliefs that the world should not be populated.

Unlike many attacks on reproductive health facilities, which typically target abortion providers, American Reproductive Services did not offer abortions. The center provided services ranging from egg freezing to surrogacy.

RELATED: Suspect identified in Palm Springs explosion deemed 'act of terrorism' by FBI

The reproductive center posted on social media that "All eggs, embryos, and reproductive materials—remains fully secure and undamaged. We are heavily conducting a complete safety inspection and have confirmed that our operations and sensitive medical areas were not impacted by the blast.”

In response to the attack, reproductive health centers across the Pacific Southwest temporarily closed.

Planned Parenthood stated: "While there are no reports of threat or danger to any PPPSW center, we closed all PPPSW centers open today out of an abundance of caution."

"Make no mistake, this is an act of terrorism," said Davis.

San Diego response to bombing

In light of the explosion in Palm Springs, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said extra patrols would be on hand near some area fertility facilities.

“At this time, there are no known threats to the San Diego County region. However, out of an abundance of caution, Sheriff's Deputies will be conducting extra patrols at fertility centers located in Sheriff's Office jurisdiction,” sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

San Diego Police Department officials said: “The San Diego Police Department is aware of the bombing in Palm Springs. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been effected by this incident. At this time, there is no specific information or intelligence to suggest any threats to San Diego. We remain vigilant with our patrols and protecting human life is our highest priority.”

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.