Palestinian and Israeli communities in San Diego react to peace deal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A potential peace deal between Israel and Hamas is bringing new hope to communities that have endured two years of death and destruction, with local San Diego residents cautiously optimistic about the agreement.

"The impact is very deep in San Diego. There are a lot of community members that have families and have lost family members in Palestine, in Gaza," said Abdullah Tahiri, who supports the Palestinian community through the Muslim Leadership Council of San Diego.

"This has been very difficult for all of them. That's why the anticipation is really that of hope and the concerns they have," he said.

Tahiri says it's hard for community members to believe the conflict could finally end after previous ceasefire deals fell apart, including one in November 2023 and another in January this year.

What makes this deal different from previous attempts may be American leadership, according to experts.

"The only way these things are possible is with American leadership," said Eli Berman, research director at the UC Institute on Global Conflict and Cooperation and an Israeli Defense Forces veteran.

Berman believes President Trump's direct involvement pressured Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to agree to certain terms.

"Trump himself managed to kind of trap Netanyahu. Trump's approval among Netanyahu's core voters is stronger than Netanyahu's. He's a very strong politician within Israel itself," Berman said.

Many Israelis have saluted Trump's role in the peace deal by waving American flags in the streets of Tel Aviv.

"This is an amazingly popular move, in Israel, in the international community, and in Gaza," Berman said.

However, Palestinians remain hesitant to celebrate, hoping for accountability and justice for their lost loved ones.

"I think if there's no accountability, this will happen again," Tahiri said.

Palestinian community members are also looking for a path forward to rebuilding their homes after the devastating conflict.

