Palestinian advocates rally in downtown San Diego to demand a ceasefire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A group of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered downtown on Thursday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Protesters said they're putting pressure on elected leaders, including Senator Alex Padilla, to stop sending money to Israel as the death toll in Gaza rises.

To date, almost 20,000 Palestinians have died in the Israel-Hamas War, and one protester said the majority of them are women and children. Additionally, the protesters said more than 1.8 million people have been displaced in Gaza since the war began.

Family members in San Diego cried out on their behalf for a ceasefire, including one student-organizer who wished to remain anonymous.

"I do talk to [my family in Palestine]," she said. "I know you can't leave your house safely right now, and unfortunately, innocent civilians are still being shot at in the West Bank, still being kidnapped in the West Bank."

Protesters not only made their demands loud and clear through the beat of drums Thursday, but also through powerful words in letters they wrote to Senator Alex Padilla. The letters listed their reasons why they were demanding a ceasefire.

"What we're going to be doing is be delivering these letters to his office and sending out letters from all these people here today, showing him their perspective and why we need to vote 'No,'" the anonymous student-organizer said.

That "no" vote would be against additional funding going towards Israel during the war.

Among the protesters are neighbors who stand in solidarity with Palestine, like Benjamin Prado.

"We understand what order walls represent. We understand how invasion, occupation and war impacts populations," Prado said. "We as a Mexican population stand in solidarity with Palestinians and the war that has been waged on them."

Prado is also a member of the Union Del Barrio organization, which provides humanitarian aid at the US-Mexico border. Prado said he's seen refugees over the years from the Middle East coming to the US because of wars, very much like the Israel-Hamas war.

"He needs to vote 'no' and represent the more than 66% of the population that says a permanent ceasefire needs to happen now," Prado said as he directed a message to Senator Padilla.

ABC 10News has reached out to Senator Padilla's office for a response, and our newsroom is still waiting to hear back.

On Tuesday, the United Nations voted to call for a ceasefire, but the US did not vote to support it.

Israeli officials said Hamas is still holding more than 130 people hostage from their attack on Oct. 7.