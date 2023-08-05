Painter makes harrowing escape from Vista house fire, suffers burns

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A painter is describing a harrowing escape from a fire at a North County home, which left him with burns on more than a third of his body.

“My body hurts really bad,” said Leo Martinez, 33.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Martinez, a father of 3, says he is grateful.

“I feel so lucky that I'm still alive,” said Martinez.

A neighbor captured video of the emergency response last Saturday morning.

Earlier, Martinez, a painter for 18 years, was one of three people working at a home on Ora Avo Drive.

He says he had been in the kitchen alone, applying lacquer to the cabinets with a plugged-in paint sprayer for about 20 minutes, when he walked to the kitchen window to get some air.

“I was looking at the window. I feel scared, because I know that's normal,” said Martinez. “I feel really hot in my back, and from there, I hear a popping sound.”

Martinez didn't have to look back to know he was in trouble. Instead, he ran at the window and made his escape.

“I just jumped through the screen, and from there, rolled over on the floor. Take my shirt off, because I see fire on my back,” said Martinez.

Martinez was able to put out the fire on his back after his dive through the window screen, onto the grass. He says he alerted the other two workers, who tried to put out the fire.

The two homeowners, a husband and wife, were upstairs, and saw a wall of flame coming from below. Fire crews rescued them from an upstairs balcony.

Fire officials say the fire in the kitchen was quickly put out.

Martinez was airlifted to a hospital, and treated for second-degree and third-degree burns on 35% of is body, including his legs, arms and back.

“It could be worse. Could take my life way. Thanks to God I'm still here,” said Martinez.

Vista Fire officials say the fire has been ruled accidental but the investigation into the cause is ongoing.

A Gofundme campaign has been created to help Martinez with medical and other expenses.

