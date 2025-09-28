Padres to host postseason watch parties at Gallagher Square

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Padres fans will once again have the chance to gather at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square for Postseason Watch Parties, the team announced Sunday.

Presented by Nuna Baby, the watch parties will take place while the Padres are on the road during the Wild Card Series against the Chicago Cubs and, if the team advances, during select games of the National League Division Series (NLDS) against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Fans can attend the Gallagher Square events for Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3 of the Wild Card Series, as well as Games 1, 2 and 5 (if necessary) of the NLDS. Admission is $5, with net proceeds benefiting the Padres Foundation.

Each household may purchase up to four tickets per watch party, with tickets available here. Children under 36 inches in height will be admitted for free.

First pitch for Game 2 of the Wild Card Series is scheduled for 12:08 p.m. Start times for Game 3 and potential NLDS games have not yet been announced. Gates to Gallagher Square will open one hour prior to first pitch, with fan entry through the East Village Gate and Balboa Gate.

Games will be shown on a 75-foot-wide videoboard at the Sycuan Stage. Fans can also enjoy new amenities, including a recently renovated playground, photo opportnities, and additional activities throughout the park. The Gallagher Square Team Store will be open, and select concession stands will offer food and drinks.

Parking will be available in Padres-controlled lots, including the Padres Parkade, Tailgate Lot, and Lexus Premier Lot.