Padres to host celebration of life of Cy Young winner Randy Jones

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Padres fans are invited to pay their respects to former Cy Young winner Randy Jones, who pitched for the San Diego Padres for eight years, at a celebration of life ceremony at Petco Park Saturday.

Jones died in November at the age of 75.

Current and former Padres, team executives, family members and special guest speakers will be in attendance for the 11 a.m. celebration of life.

Admission is free, though fans interested in attending are required to claim digital tickets at www.padres.com/events.

The Home Plate Gate opens at 10 a.m. Saturday, and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking is free and available in neighboring Padres-controlled lots, including the Lexus Premier Lot, Tailgate Lot and Padres Parkade. Standard Petco Park entry policies are in place for the ceremony, a team statement read.

Jones, one of a select few inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame and whose name looms large above the field at Petco Park, took the mound for San Diego from 1973 to 1980. The ``Junkman'' was known for his sinker and ability to draw batters into ground outs, earning All-Star honors in 1975 and 1976.

"With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, the Padres mourn the passing of our beloved left-hander, Randy Jones," the organization said in a statement last year. "Randy was a cornerstone of our franchise for over five decades, highlighted by becoming the first Padres pitcher to win the Cy Young Award. Inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame in 1999, his impact and popularity only grew in his post-playing career, becoming a tremendous ambassador for the team and a true fan favorite. Crossing paths with RJ and talking baseball or life was a joy for everyone fortunate enough to spend time with him. Randy was committed to San Diego, the Padres, and his family. He was a giant in our lives and our franchise history. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his wife Marie and the entire Jones family during this difficult time. RJ will be greatly missed."

Jones earned the National League Cy Young Award in 1976, the same year he led the majors in wins, 22, for a team that finished 16 games below .500.

In his 40th start that season, he tore a muscle and never quite regained the best-in-baseball form. Following the 1980 season, he pitched two years for the New York Mets, then was released, picked up by the Pittsburgh Pirates and released again, ending his professional career.

A Southern California boy, Jones was born in Fullerton, attended Brea-Olinda High School in Brea and Chapman College (now University) in Orange.

Perhaps a sign of the quality of those '70s Padres squads, Jones remains the only starting pitcher to win a Cy Young Award but retire with a

losing record (100-123).

In 2016, Jones announced he was diagnosed with throat cancer, likely due to a lifetime of chewing tobacco. He was declared cancer-free the following year.

