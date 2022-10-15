Padres fans without tickets enjoy game 3 at local businesses

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Padres fans without tickets to game 3 against the Dodgers enjoyed the game at businesses near the ballpark.

Bubs at the ballpark, just blocks away from the stadium, had a packed house, preparing ahead of time for the large crowds. The owner told ABC 10News they ordered an extra 750 gallons of beer, an additional 1,400 pounds of chicken wings.

Fans at the bar and restaurant included the family of Padres pitcher Nick Martinez, who stopped by for a drink before heading into the game.

The restaurant employees say they're expecting another large crowd on Saturday for game 4, first pitch is at 6:37 p.m.

