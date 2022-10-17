Padres fans shop for NLCS gear as they prepare for Game One

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - New threads are on display for San Diego Padres fans to buy at the team shop.

“National League Championship Series, baby. Let’s freaking go!” Lance Hickman, a Padres fan, said.

Friar Faithful are itching to get their hands on National League Championship Series gear with Game 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park rapidly approaching on Tuesday.

“When I walked into the story today, I was like ‘Ahh! There they are!' Because even when the players were putting them on yesterday, I knew I wanted that shirt,’” Rochelle Hickman, a Padres fan, said.

“It feels awesome to beat the Dodgers finally after all of this time being the 'little brother,'” Padres fan Ryan Sullivan said.

That awesome feeling was happening all over downtown San Diego.

For Elisiana Bavaro, the excitement spread into Social Tap nearby the stadium, as she served Padre Wil Myers who came into celebrate the series clinching win.

“He bought shots for everybody inside the bar. He was going around taking pictures. He was awesome; just living it up. Musgrove ended up coming in as well and some of their families, the Padres team. It was awesome,” Bavaro said.

Fans aren't just looking to buy the latest gear — they're also hunting for tickets to the home games in this series.

“I took a picture of it and I stare at it every once in a while like, ‘Here we go: On to the World Series,’” Hickman said.

“Right when I woke up, I already got them. I’m stoked, ready to go. I don’t care where I sit, as long as I see them beat the Phillies now,” Sullivan said.

According to the Padres 2022 Postseason ticket information website, you can get that priority access for the NLCS tickets at Petco Park one of two ways. You can sign up for season tickets for the 2023 season or reserve a suite space. There are also tickets on secondary ticket sale sites for as low as $181.

