Padres fans remain hopeful for playoff push amid Musgrove being sidelined

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Padres fans are filed into Petco Park for the team's latest home stand.

This time against their rival, the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers.

"I'm hoping we sweep them, but, you know, just take three out of four,” Corey Hansel, a Padres fan, said.

"I'd say I'd love that we take all four, but I'm just hoping for the best, one game at a time,” Lisa McCully, a Padres fan, said. "I saw change right after they got past the trade deadline, and I think they're really coming together and gelling."

But, for several games, the team will be without star pitcher Joe Musgrove.

The team announced before the Dodgers series that Musgrove is heading to the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation.

"You know he has such a good presence and stature about him that he'll be able to bring his team up whether he's on the mound or in the dugout. So, we know he'll be back stronger than ever,” Frankie D'Andrea, a Padres fan, said.

There's a strong sense of optimism for the Padres despite the pitching staff win's leader being unable to take the mound for now.

The team is in the hunt for playoff October, hoping to earn one of the Wild Card spots to get into the Postseason.

"Positive with what's happened with, you know, for the month of July. I think they're playing really well. It's unfortunate about Musgrove being out, but I still feel confident. They just got to play better on those days that he wasn't scheduled to start,” Hansel said.

"What do they say, beware of the wounded. So, you know, when you can limp your way into things and possibly rally together, it can be really powerful. They were there last year. They know what it takes,” D’Andrea said.