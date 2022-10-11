Padres fans ready for the playoffs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The Padres are back in the playoffs and the fans are ready.

At the Padres Team Store outside of Petco Park, fans were stocking up on gear ahead of Tuesday’s showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Yay, go Padres,” said Walter Travis.

At almost 100 years old, Walter Travis has seen his share of Padres games. He’s also had the chance to personally meet some of the players.

“All the players came out and gave us a ball,” he said. “Machado came to me and gave me a ball.”

With his team now in the playoffs and a Friday night home game on the way the World War Two Veteran knew he needed something special to mark the occasion.

"I cheer for the Padres all the time, and we came down here to buy some things for our party at the house,” he said.

Walter wasn't alone.

There were easily hundreds of people that made their way through the Padres Team Store on Monday.

People like Enily Garcia.

"I’m super excited,” Garcia said. “I’m trying to get tickets so if anyone's going to sell tickets I've been

Enily grew up watching games with her dad and grandfather. For her, this is as much about family as it is the team.

“If we win it's going to be amazing,” Garcia said. “I’m crying just thinking about it. I'm crying even saying it.”

