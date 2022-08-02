Padres fans react to Musgrove's 5-year extension

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego-native Joe Musgrove isn't leaving his hometown anytime soon.

"It's kind of the last thing you expect to get to come back and get to play in your hometown and especially at a time when there is an opportunity to compete for a championship," he said while addressing his extension deal Monday.

He's locked in with the Padres for another five years.

The $100 million contract extension is something firing up padres fans of all ages.

"He can help out the Padres and maybe put us in a World Series," said 10-year-old Wesley as he walked out of the Team Store at Padres stadium.

David Rape was happy too.

"When you can play for the town you grew up in and the team you rooted for as a kid, that makes it even better," he said.

The big announcement was the cherry on top of a day that's been years in the making.

"I've been to many Padre games but never in San Diego," he said.

The lifelong Friars Faithful traveled all the way from Florida and thinks the news is great.

"He's done well with the Padres. Pitching is always something you need in the Major Leagues. I think he'll be a huge asset for the Padres for years to come," he said.

Leslie Geier said Musgrove is a consistent performer and recalls one of the best performances he's had to date.

"Of course, the no-hitter last year," she said.

She hopes he can keep it up.

"Keep the Padres in it. I mean they're always chasing the dodgers now so it's like- let's do it," said Geier.

The Padres take on the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park Monday night.

