San Diego Padres, pitcher Joe Musgrove agree to 5-year, $100M contract extension

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – All-Star pitcher Joe Musgrove is staying with his hometown team, agreeing to a 5-year, $100 million contract extension with the San Diego Padres.

The Padres confirmed the signing in a late-Monday morning press release; Jon Heyman with the New York Post and MLB Network first reported the agreement earlier in the day.

While the team did not break down specifics of the extension, Heyman tweeted:

Musgrove, Joe

San Diego Padres

$100,000,000/5. 2023-2027. $20,000,000/yr - 2023-2027 Player may purchase premium suite and four best premium season tickets to home games. Suite on Road. FNTP*- 2023-2026. LNTP - 2027.

*No Trade — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 1, 2022

Musgrove, 29, made his first All-Star team this season after being among the National League leaders in wins and earned run average.

The Padres acquired the El Cajon native and Grossmont High School graduate in a January 2021 trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Musgrove played for the Pirates from 2018-2020, and he began his big league career as a member of the Houston Astros – winning a World Series ring as a member of the Astros’ 2017 title team.

On April 9, 2021, against the Texas Rangers, Musgrove tossed the San Diego Padres' first-ever no-hitter.

Padres Chairman Peter Seidler said, “Since joining the Padres, Joe has excelled as a pitcher, teammate and respected leader in the San Diego community. I have a great feeling knowing that Joe will be an important and significant part of our organization for many years to come.”

General Manager A.J. Preller added, “Joe has consistently performed at a high level over the last two seasons, throwing the first no-hitter in Padres history and becoming an All-Star. He personifies a championship-level mindset and elevates the teammates around him. We’re extremely happy to have Joe as part of our core group moving forward as we work to bring a World Series title to San Diego.”