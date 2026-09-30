Padres fans flock to Joe Musgrove's family coffee shop to celebrate his return to the mound

Padres fans celebrate Joe Musgrove's return to the mound at his family's Alpine coffee shopCaffè Adesso was buzzing with excitement as fans stopped in to order the famous No. 44 cold brew named after the pitcher.

For many Padres fans, the best way to celebrate Joe Musgrove's return to the mound was to stop by his family's coffee shop in Alpine — and order their famous 44, a cold brew named after Joe.

There was no shortage of Padres fans or excitement at Caffè Adesso — both in person and on the phone.

"And then this turnaround has been unbelievable. I can't believe they're all clicking and so great," Erica, a Padres fan, said.

As regulars and visitors stopped by for their cup of Joe, the energy was hard to miss.

"Yes, I make sure to come, like, especially after a big win like that, and then we're very excited for Joe to come back last night," Labby Pounds, a Padres fan, said.

For many, the visit was a nod to No No Joe's return to the bump after two years of rehab. Gracie Wyse said the trip to the coffee shop hit differently after the previous night's game.

"Oh, 100%. My first thought when Joe Musgrove walked out was, I need to go to Adesso tomorrow morning," Wyse said.

Christine has worked at Caffè Adesso for the past four years. She said Padres playoff baseball always keeps them busy.

"A lot more fans ... obviously everyone's like go Padres! So it's exciting," Christine said.

But the chatter on this day was all about Joe.

"I was so excited to see him, and just, I loved the reaction of the crowd, just straight goosebumps," Christine said.

"I am so happy Joe Musgrove is back. San Diego missed him," Christine said.

With many fans stopping in to grab Joe's favorite drink — the 44 — the crowd was anxiously hoping for another win against the Cubs.

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