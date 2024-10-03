Padres fans celebrate sweep over Atlanta Braves

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Petco Park was electric Wednesday night after the Padres beat the Atlanta Braves.

Within seconds of the team's victory, fans at Petco Park broke out into 'Beat LA' chants with fans ready to cheer for their team against the Los Angeles Dodgers starting this weekend.

"I live in Spokane, Washington. I flew in this morning and am going home tomorrow. I’ll see you guys next week," said the San Diego native who now lives in Washington State.

Several fans in attendance Wednesday were attending their first-ever playoff game, and they said the energy was unlike anything they've ever seen.

One fan who stopped to talk with ABC 10News was enjoying the game with his six-week-old baby, whom he hopes will be a lifelong Padres fan.

The team heads to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers in the NLDS and will return home at Petco on Tuesday.