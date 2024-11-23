Pacific Beach residents protest potential high rise housing project

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Pacific Beach may soon see the construction of a 22-story high-rise on Turquoise Street. However, many residents are not on board.

On Saturday, protesters gathered along Turquoise Street to voice their concerns about the proposed project, dubbed "970 Turquoise."

Theresa Panish, a Pacific Beach resident, expressed her concerns about the potential impact on traffic, stating, “The street is already overburdened with a lot of traffic, and we feel that it will set a precedent for things to come down the road.”

Residents and protesters argue that the project contradicts state housing goals and threatens the small beach community atmosphere they cherish. Pamela Martin, another resident, emphasized the importance of maintaining that character.

“We want to maintain that small beach community feels," Pamela Martin, a lifelong resident, told 10News.

Residents feel the proposed development will dramatically change the skyline of a community governed by a 30-foot height limit since 1972.

“It's sort of a slap in the face to the voters who voted on a 30-foot height restriction for our government to come in and discard our vote and our voice," Panish added.

Kalonymus, the developer behind the project, says the 22-story building is a mixed-use housing project that would include 213 units alongside retail space on the ground floor. The development plans to feature market-rate units as well as 10 moderate to very low-income affordable units.

While acknowledging the need for affordable housing, protesters argue that a 22-story structure is not the solution.

“A perfect agreement for us would mean that they would respect our 30-foot height limit and build their five units of affordable housing and respect what the neighbors have wanted," said Marcella Bothewell, chair of the Pacific Beach Planning Group.

Developers told 10News that their goal is to make the beach community more accessible to San Diegans who may not otherwise have the opportunity to live there. They have been collaborating with experts to ensure that the building complies with all applicable housing laws.

