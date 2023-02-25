Pacific Beach Marine vet has 'no regrets' about joining fight in Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Pacific Beach Marine veteran who joined the fight in Ukraine is speaking about the dangers, his role in the fight, and what fuels his continued motivation.

“To be frank—it's genocide. I couldn't not come,” said Eddy Etue.

Speaking from Ukraine through an encrypted messaging app, Etue talked about his resolve to continue the fight.

“First and foremost, I hate bullies… That’s why I came here, and that’s why I'm still here,” said Etue.

Etue arrived in Ukraine last April, before joining the Territorial Defense and enlisting in the Ukrainian military.

Right now, he's somewhere east of Kherson in southern Ukraine, near the frontlines.

He's trained Ukrainians, laid anti-tank mines, and helped defend areas reclaimed from the Russians. He said he deals with incoming artillery on a daily basis.

“That is nerve-racking, especially when we take casualties,” said Etue.

Etue is also a drone operator. Once, during a reconnaissance mission, a Russian drone team located his team.

“Artillery round that landed 75 meters away. The point is, they knew what treeline we were in. After that, it was, 'OK, time to pack up,'” said Etue.

Etue, who served in the Marines for four years and was deployed to Iraq, has once again called upon his training

“Try to focus on the tasks one task at a time. Frankly, you learn to embrace the ‘suck,’ when it really starts to suck. I try to lean into it… If you don't laugh, you’ll cry,” said Etue.

Etue signed a three-year enlistment and has no regrets. He's inspired by the Ukrainians he serves with. They were taxi drivers, artists, and other professionals a year ago. Now they are hardened fighters.

“I see their drive, their motivation—not just their desire to survive, but to live. How do I continue to draw motivation? I look around. I look around,” said Etue.

Despite Russia sending in waves of new fighters, Etue says he and his fellow soldiers don't feel outnumbered, in part because of their training and technology provided by allies.

He said there is "no way Russia can wear Ukrainians down."