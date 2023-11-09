Pacific Beach man dies after snorkeling in Turks and Caicos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Family members are mourning a Pacific Beach man and business owner, after a wedding anniversary trip turned tragic.

Michael and Lorrie Votrian picked Turks and Caicos to celebrate their 32nd wedding anniversary.

“The trip was so much fun, and that Friday was a beautiful day,” said Lorrie.

Video shows the couple on the snorkeling tour boat on Friday morning, bound for a reef just off the shore of the third largest island in Turks and Caicos.

Lorrie says Michael, an experienced diver, was excited.

“This trip was amazing for him,” said Lorrie.

Minutes after the video was recorded, the catamaran dropped anchor. Lorrie says Michael was told by one of two crew members, he could get a head start and go in, since he brought his own gear. Michael jumped into the water at the front of the boat.

Lorrie says a few minutes later, she and others went in, near the back of the boat. She swam out to find her husband, but couldn't. When she climbed back onto the boat, she says someone on the boat pointed toward an area about 100 yards from the boat. Michael was face down and motionless.

“I started screaming his name, scramming and screaming,” said Lorrie.

Lorrie says a crew member swam out and pulled Michael onto the boat. She said a crew member asked if anybody knew CPR. A fellow tourist then started CPR. After a frantic trip back to shore, Michael was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

“I died with him … It’s crushing, awful,” said Lorrie.

“It's a nightmare,” said Becca, Michael’s daughter.

Loved ones call the 63-year-old Michael, a father of 3 who owned a family pool business, funny, caring and a family man.

The trip was intended to celebrate the couple's love.

“We were going to renew our vows. I had a white dress that I’m now going to wear at the funeral,” said Lorrie.

Along with the heartbreak, there are questions.

“How did my husband get so far away and nobody noticed?” said Lorrie.

Family members have gathered on the island in search of answers. An autopsy is scheduled for this weekend.

“There is something missing from the story, and we’re just trying to find out what that is,” said Becca.

Family members say Michael was in good health. They're hoping to transport his body back to San Diego.

A Gofundme campaign has been started to help with those and other expenses.