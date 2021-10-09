Watch
Pacific Beach house fire sends one to hospital, displaces 3

Pacific Beach house fire
Posted at 6:21 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 21:21:07-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One person was injured Friday in a house fire in the Pacific Beach neighborhood.

The fire was reported at 3:05 p.m. at 2250 Felspar St., with the blaze starting in the garage before spreading to the single-story home, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Crews knocked down the blaze in about 30 minutes.

One person was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital with unspecified injuries, according to SDFD.

The fire displaced two adults and one child, fire officials said.

SDFD's metro arson strike team was investigating the cause of the blaze.

